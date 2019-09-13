Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|15.24
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 2.46% respectively. Insiders owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance.
Summary
Pfenex Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
