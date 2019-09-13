Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 15.24 N/A -1.09 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 2.46% respectively. Insiders owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.