Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 9.27 N/A -1.09 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.90 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Risk & Volatility

Pfenex Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.29. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.33 beta and it is 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. Its rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Pfenex Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pfenex Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 average target price and a 987.87% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 18% respectively. Insiders owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has stronger performance than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pfenex Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.