Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Comparing side by side

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 7 13.76 N/A -1.09 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.31 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pfenex Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Volatility & Risk

Pfenex Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.29 beta. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 96.2% respectively. Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.14%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.