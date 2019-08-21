Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Comparison side by side

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 11.02 N/A -1.09 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pfenex Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pfenex Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.29 beta means Pfenex Inc.’s volatility is 129.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. Its rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Pfenex Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $3, with potential upside of 24.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pfenex Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.