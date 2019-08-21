Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Comparison side by side

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|11.02
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.12
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Pfenex Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Pfenex Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-132%
|-86.6%
Risk and Volatility
A 2.29 beta means Pfenex Inc.’s volatility is 129.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. Its rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Pfenex Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pfenex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $3, with potential upside of 24.46%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Pfenex Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.