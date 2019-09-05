Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 12.11 N/A -1.09 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.67 N/A -1.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pfenex Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pfenex Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Volatility & Risk

Pfenex Inc. has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Orgenesis Inc. has a 1.26 beta and it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Orgenesis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Pfenex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.