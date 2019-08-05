Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 8.30 N/A -1.09 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pfenex Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

5 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. Its rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 83.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. was less bullish than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.