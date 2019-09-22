Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 7 13.76 N/A -1.09 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 32.88 N/A -0.99 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -98.8% -61.3%

Pfenex Inc. has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.01 beta which is 101.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.9 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfenex Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 44%. Insiders held roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -8% -25% -45.24% -32.02% -31%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.