Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 7 13.76 N/A -1.09 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pfenex Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pfenex Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively INmune Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $11.5, with potential upside of 100.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 7.2% respectively. Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.14%. Insiders Competitively, owned 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Pfenex Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.