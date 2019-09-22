Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|7
|13.76
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Pfenex Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-61.4%
|-59.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. INmune Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pfenex Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pfenex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively INmune Bio Inc. has a consensus target price of $11.5, with potential upside of 100.35%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 7.2% respectively. Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.14%. Insiders Competitively, owned 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|-3.21%
|-6.7%
|-16.05%
|0%
|0%
|13.27%
For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than INmune Bio Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Pfenex Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.