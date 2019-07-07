Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 5 10.75 N/A -1.44 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.47 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pfenex Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.75 shows that Pfenex Inc. is 175.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ImmunoGen Inc. on the other hand, has 1.92 beta which makes it 92.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Its competitor ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. ImmunoGen Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Pfenex Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

ImmunoGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.08 consensus price target and a 112.55% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.3% and 83.5% respectively. Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.14%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% ImmunoGen Inc. -32.28% -21.9% -60.81% -63.91% -80.26% -55.42%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while ImmunoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.