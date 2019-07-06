Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparison side by side

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 5 10.42 N/A -1.44 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 286.67 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pfenex Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. Its rival Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Homology Medicines Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Pfenex Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 97.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.3% and 81.2% respectively. Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.14%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.