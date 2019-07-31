Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Contrasting side by side

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 8.54 N/A -1.44 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pfenex Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.8 and has 22.8 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.3% of Pfenex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.4% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.3% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

For the past year Pfenex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genprex Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.