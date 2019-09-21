Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 7 13.56 N/A -1.09 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pfenex Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pfenex Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pfenex Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 8.1%. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.