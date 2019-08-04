Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 9.27 N/A -1.09 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pfenex Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 28.21% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.63% are Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.