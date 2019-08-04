Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|9.27
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pfenex Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 28.21% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.63% are Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
