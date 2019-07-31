Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Comparing side by side

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 8.63 N/A -1.44 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 64.12 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.3% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.14%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 126.96% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.