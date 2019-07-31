Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Comparing side by side

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|8.63
|N/A
|-1.44
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|64.12
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-43.1%
|-32.1%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 81.3% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.14%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|25.91%
|25.91%
|76.59%
|43.37%
|18.69%
|126.96%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18.16%
|1.89%
|-13.6%
|-26.33%
|-8.47%
|-13.6%
For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 126.96% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.6% weaker performance.
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
