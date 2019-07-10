Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Comparison side by side

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 5 10.78 N/A -1.44 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 37 1257.38 N/A -3.74 0.00

Demonstrates Pfenex Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 3.6 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Pfenex Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s potential upside is 4.10% and its average target price is $50.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pfenex Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.3% and 44.9%. About 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% CRISPR Therapeutics AG -2.99% 4.09% 24.3% 6.32% -31.9% 35.35%

For the past year Pfenex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.