Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|15.28
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|20.20
|N/A
|-1.10
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Pfenex Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-212%
|-134%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
|Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|-19.08%
|-37.53%
|-30.61%
|-8.04%
|44.51%
For the past year Pfenex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Pfenex Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
