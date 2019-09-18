Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 15.28 N/A -1.09 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 20.20 N/A -1.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pfenex Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 10.6% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Pfenex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.