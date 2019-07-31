Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Contrasting side by side

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 8.58 N/A -1.44 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 12.58 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pfenex Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pfenex Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

Pfenex Inc. has a beta of 2.75 and its 175.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cerus Corporation’s 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pfenex Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cerus Corporation’s potential upside is 52.03% and its average target price is $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pfenex Inc. and Cerus Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.3% and 68.9%. Insiders owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cerus Corporation has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has stronger performance than Cerus Corporation

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.