Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Comparing side by side

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 12.46 N/A -1.09 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 133 99.99 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pfenex Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

Pfenex Inc.’s current beta is 2.29 and it happens to be 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc.’s 124.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 9.3 and 9.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. bluebird bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Pfenex Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively bluebird bio Inc. has an average price target of $149.67, with potential upside of 48.51%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

bluebird bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.