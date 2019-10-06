Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|8
|-0.32
|29.19M
|-1.09
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|7
|0.00
|7.69M
|-8.48
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|355,542,021.92%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|114,605,067.06%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Pfenex Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pfenex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Axcella Health Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 324.53%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. About 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Pfenex Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Axcella Health Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.