Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 8 -0.32 29.19M -1.09 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 7 0.00 7.69M -8.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 355,542,021.92% -48.8% -37.5% Axcella Health Inc. 114,605,067.06% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Pfenex Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Axcella Health Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 324.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. About 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Axcella Health Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.