Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Comparing side by side

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 7 13.76 N/A -1.09 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.29 shows that Pfenex Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s beta is 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, ARCA biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. ARCA biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pfenex Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 9.1%. Insiders owned roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.