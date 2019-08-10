Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Contrasting side by side

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 9.85 N/A -1.09 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 1.01 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pfenex Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Volatility and Risk

Pfenex Inc. has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.41 beta and it is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pfenex Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.33, which is potential 38.32% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.