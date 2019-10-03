Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Contrasting side by side

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|8
|-0.35
|29.19M
|-1.09
|0.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|24
|0.00
|8.81M
|-3.22
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Pfenex Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|361,262,376.24%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|36,540,854.42%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 29.4 and has 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.14%. Comparatively, 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than Akero Therapeutics Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.