Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Contrasting side by side

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 8 -0.35 29.19M -1.09 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 8.81M -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pfenex Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 361,262,376.24% -48.8% -37.5% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 36,540,854.42% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 29.4 and has 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.14%. Comparatively, 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.