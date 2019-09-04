Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Contrasting side by side

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 11.35 N/A -1.09 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 13.44 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility and Risk

Pfenex Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.29. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.4 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pfenex Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $37, with potential upside of 52.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pfenex Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 94.9%. Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.14%. Comparatively, 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.