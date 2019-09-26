PFB (PFB) EPS Estimated At $0.48; German American Bancorp Has 2.89 Sentiment

German American Bancorp Inc (GABC) investors sentiment increased to 2.89 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.66, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 52 funds opened new or increased positions, while 18 sold and trimmed stakes in German American Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 9.77 million shares, up from 9.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding German American Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 16 Increased: 39 New Position: 13.

Analysts expect PFB Corporation (TSE:PFB) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. T_PFB’s profit would be $3.24 million giving it 5.34 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, PFB Corporation’s analysts see 9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 300 shares traded. PFB Corporation (TSE:PFB) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials primarily for the residential and commercial construction projects in North America. The company has market cap of $69.10 million. It offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name. It has a 9.74 P/E ratio. The firm also provides structural insulating panel systems products used in various residential and commercial building envelope applications, including roofs, walls, and floors; and SIP blanks used as raw materials in the products of original equipment manufacturers under the Insulspan brand.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company has market cap of $856.35 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. It has a 14.57 P/E ratio. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Analysts await German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. GABC’s profit will be $15.73 million for 13.61 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by German American Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.