P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Small Tools & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

P&F Industries Inc. has 19.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 64.13% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.7% of P&F Industries Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.25% of all Small Tools & Accessories companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have P&F Industries Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P&F Industries Inc. 0.00% 1.70% 1.40% Industry Average 6.22% 20.04% 8.93%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing P&F Industries Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio P&F Industries Inc. N/A 8 41.41 Industry Average 145.28M 2.34B 23.60

P&F Industries Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for P&F Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score P&F Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 3.00 2.20

The rivals have a potential upside of 63.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of P&F Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) P&F Industries Inc. -2.41% -3.17% -1% 4.61% -5.83% 2.85% Industry Average 2.58% 6.12% 10.62% 14.21% 13.06% 13.68%

For the past year P&F Industries Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

P&F Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, P&F Industries Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.84 and has 1.44 Quick Ratio. P&F Industries Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than P&F Industries Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.07 shows that P&F Industries Inc. is 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, P&F Industries Inc.’s rivals are 8.71% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Dividends

P&F Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

P&F Industries Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors P&F Industries Inc.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and/or imports air-powered tools and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, and AIRCAT or NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturersÂ’ representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers; and markets pipe and bolt dies, pipe taps, wrenches, vises and stands, pipe and tubing cutting equipment, hydrostatic test pumps, and replacement electrical components for various pipe cutting and threading machines through industrial distributors and contractors. It also manufactures and distributes industrial pneumatic tools, such as impact wrenches, grinders, drills, and motors under the ATP brand for refinery, chemical, power generation, heavy construction, oil, and mining companies; a line of pneumatic tool replacement parts to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); high pressure stoppers for hydrostatic testing fabricated pipes under the Thaxton brand name; and a line of siphons under the Eureka name. In addition, the company provides a line of sockets under the OZAT brand name; and assembles and markets a line of compressor air filters. P&F Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Melville, New York.