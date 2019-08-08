Pettyjohn Wood & White Upped Fedex (FDX) Stake; WELLNESS MATRIX GROUP (WMGR) Shorts Raised By 62.07%

WELLNESS MATRIX GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:WMGR) had an increase of 62.07% in short interest. WMGR’s SI was 9,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 62.07% from 5,800 shares previously. With 10,900 avg volume, 1 days are for WELLNESS MATRIX GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:WMGR)’s short sellers to cover WMGR’s short positions. The stock increased 15.17% or $0.0108 during the last trading session, reaching $0.082. About 218,148 shares traded or 43.15% up from the average. Wellness Matrix Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WMGR) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased Fedex Corporation (FDX) stake by 28.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc acquired 5,625 shares as Fedex Corporation (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 25,237 shares with $4.58 million value, up from 19,612 last quarter. Fedex Corporation now has $43.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $160.66. About 2.36 million shares traded or 2.18% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH

Wellness Matrix Group, Inc. focuses on developing and designing virtual reality/AR creative artificial intelligence platform through integrating the health and wellness industry networks, and program tools. The company has market cap of $2.96 million. It intends to offer the doctors and methodologies with genome analysis, monitoring, and predictive modeling simulation providing a state of the art wellness program for quality of life longevity under the Wellness Matrix Group brand. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Fuhuiyuan International Holdings Limited and changed its name to Wellness Matrix Group, Inc. in June 2018.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. Inglis John C had bought 600 shares worth $100,614 on Friday, July 12.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Loop Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of FDX in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, March 21. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, June 26. Raymond James maintained the shares of FDX in report on Monday, March 18 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Grp Incorporated Lc owns 3,592 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 288,131 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 518,404 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Franklin Res reported 0.05% stake. 887,128 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Susquehanna Int Gp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Davis owns 0.46% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,270 shares. Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Rampart Co Ltd Liability holds 3,609 shares. Profit Investment Mngmt owns 6,616 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Dillon & Associates accumulated 0.57% or 9,662 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.12% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Greylin Invest Mangement invested in 0.35% or 8,523 shares.

