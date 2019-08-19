Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Boosted Abbvie (ABBV) Position By $511,600; Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Sentiment Is 1.34

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) stake by 41.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc acquired 6,395 shares as Abbvie Inc. (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 21,750 shares with $1.75 million value, up from 15,355 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. now has $95.26B valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME

Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 154 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 115 reduced and sold their equity positions in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 184.39 million shares, down from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Umpqua Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 84 Increased: 115 New Position: 39.

The stock increased 2.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 1.27 million shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.41 per share. UMPQ’s profit will be $85.99 million for 10.04 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Umpqua Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. The company has market cap of $3.45 billion. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending divisions. It has a 9.73 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation for 2.75 million shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 584,287 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 818,319 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 1.15% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 12.44 million shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Duncker Streett Inc has 1.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 60,095 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 10,714 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 81,819 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sarissa Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Mcrae Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,217 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 1.38M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Country Club Na reported 5,625 shares stake. Fundx Group Ltd stated it has 19,000 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Company Dc has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sterling Capital Limited Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tiemann Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 16,465 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 30.89% above currents $64.43 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $90 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets.