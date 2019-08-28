Pettyjohn Wood & White Increased By $413,784 Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake; Thl Credit (TCRD) SI Increased By 27.22%

Thl Credit Inc (NASDAQ:TCRD) had an increase of 27.22% in short interest. TCRD’s SI was 245,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.22% from 192,900 shares previously. With 88,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Thl Credit Inc (NASDAQ:TCRD)’s short sellers to cover TCRD’s short positions. The SI to Thl Credit Inc’s float is 0.86%. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 39,972 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 02/05/2018 – THL Credit 1Q EPS 27c; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund: Annual Fee Rate Payable by Fund Reduced to 0.80% of Value of Average Daily Managed Assets, From 1.05%; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Bd Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser Along With Reduction in Advisory Fee; 02/04/2018 – Credit Industry Veteran Jane Musser Nelson Joins THL Credit’s Board; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 25.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc acquired 11,494 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 56,299 shares with $2.04M value, up from 44,805 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $66.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 2.28 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Net C$445M; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold THL Credit, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 40,114 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 900 shares. Ares reported 36,703 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 241,120 shares. West Family Invs invested in 1.45% or 886,403 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 33,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 21,920 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of America De. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Citigroup Incorporated owns 18,822 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highlander Capital Limited Liability invested in 24,200 shares. 4,450 were accumulated by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth has invested 0.02% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 355,892 shares. 961,257 are held by Lsv Asset Management.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $208.44 million. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $34,238 activity. Giambastiani Edmund P Jr had bought 1,440 shares worth $9,648. On Friday, March 15 the insider Nelson Jane Musser bought $24,590.