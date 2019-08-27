Pettyjohn Wood & White Trimmed Kimberly (KMB) Holding by $495,075 as Stock Rose; Stewart Information Services (STC) Shareholder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Lifted Stake by $1.84 Million as Share Value Declined

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) by 119.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 43,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The institutional investor held 80,478 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 36,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Stewart Information Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $836.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 119,824 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 16/05/2018 – Stewart Adds Business Development Officers to Grow Brand and Market-Share in the State of New York; 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 25/04/2018 – STEWART TITLE PROMOTES EXPERIENCED SALES DIRECTOR TO SUPPORT GROWTH IN UPPER MIDWEST REGION; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 13,900 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 17,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 1.05 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 36,842 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 9,194 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 31,218 shares. Prelude Management Limited Company owns 238,122 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 7,021 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 0% stake. Moreover, Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.08% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 985,189 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Com has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). American Century owns 184,160 shares. 80,478 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). 73,305 were reported by Boston Ptnrs. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Comerica Bancorporation holds 23,542 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Llc has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 44,512 shares to 5,188 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company The (NASDAQ:GT) by 177,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69 million and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,665 shares to 23,673 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Index (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) accumulated 1,221 shares. Fort Point Cap Partners Limited Company stated it has 0.19% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hallmark Capital Inc accumulated 2,050 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 1,560 shares. 3,778 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited. Moors & Cabot holds 38,796 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Llc has invested 0.38% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Confluence Wealth Ltd Co reported 0.14% stake. Bb&T invested in 123,625 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pettee Invsts reported 0.36% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Aull Monroe Investment Management Corp has 0.15% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Dana Invest Advisors holds 1.46% or 250,227 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 20,025 shares. Fruth Invest reported 22,027 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings.