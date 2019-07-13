Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Raised Its Medtronic (MDT) Holding by $424,515; Rivulet Capital Stake In Sealed Air New (SEE) Was Has Lifted

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.40 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71 million, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 844,297 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 24/04/2018 – Sealed Air Short-Interest Ratio Rises 99% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,673 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 19,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $99.25. About 3.45 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 59,817 shares. United Fire Grp owns 25,000 shares. 230,869 were reported by Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Private Tru Company Na owns 11,237 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 2.51% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). South State Corporation has 6,473 shares. Agf has 0.06% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Founders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Associated Banc owns 8,658 shares. Principal Fincl Inc has invested 0.36% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Schulhoff Co has 0.94% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc owns 0.34% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 9,417 shares. 145,945 are owned by Ls Llc. Kingfisher Ltd invested in 10,535 shares.

