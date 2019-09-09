Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Regions Financial New (RF) Shareholder Korea Investment Decreased Holding by $4.00 Million

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 3,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 93,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, up from 89,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 17.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 285,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.57 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 9.38M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Il holds 115,994 shares. Arbor Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 9,123 shares. Alpine Woods Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,470 shares. Marietta Ltd Liability Co holds 89,496 shares or 3.32% of its portfolio. Albion Fin Ut has invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Iberiabank has 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 125,968 shares. Excalibur holds 4.13% or 37,152 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt has invested 1.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orleans Cap Corp La has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pennsylvania-based Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa has invested 2.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Capital reported 3.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schwerin Boyle Cap owns 104,925 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne reported 6.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amg National Tru Bancshares owns 14,523 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs holds 6.19% or 398,898 shares.

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 79,512 shares to 382,808 shares, valued at $73.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copper Rock Cap Prtnrs holds 0.77% or 748,462 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 37,148 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc has 28 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 190,651 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd stated it has 1,527 shares. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership has 350,000 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited stated it has 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability accumulated 319,299 shares. First Personal Financial Services has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Atwood Palmer accumulated 18,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lee Danner And Bass owns 87,893 shares. Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 4.80 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 136,155 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advsr Limited Company invested in 313,838 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 16,395 shares.

