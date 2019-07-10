Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Lifted By $511,600 Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Portfolio Recovery Associates Has 1.16 Sentiment

Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc (PRAA) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 80 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 69 sold and reduced equity positions in Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 49.87 million shares, down from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 57 Increased: 58 New Position: 22.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) stake by 41.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc acquired 6,395 shares as Abbvie Inc. (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 21,750 shares with $1.75 million value, up from 15,355 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. now has $105.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 11.73M shares traded or 37.76% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,210 shares. Ipswich Invest Co holds 36,685 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp accumulated 39,715 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 366,453 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Heritage Invsts Corporation invested in 0.42% or 88,522 shares. Lathrop Inv has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 15.81M shares. 24,322 were reported by Argi Invest Ser Lc. Orca Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 38,684 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. 32,231 are owned by Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Com. Fred Alger Incorporated has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc reported 2,577 shares stake. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Com has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Lc reported 82,931 shares stake.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by UBS. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie-Allergan: A Boring But Prudent Deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why AbbVie’s Stock Sank in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Shares Stumble – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie, Allergan, Ugh – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. It has a 21.58 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 8.48% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. for 4.11 million shares. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owns 465,500 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 1.71% invested in the company for 283,267 shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 1.69% in the stock. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 263,748 shares.

More notable recent PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why PRA Group Lost 16.7% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Presidio, Inc. (PSDO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CorVel Corporation (CRVL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 70,453 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) has declined 24.96% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q EPS 47c; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Is Censured by Publication of the Regulators’ Final Notices; 19/04/2018 – WOODS: PRA HAS RECEIVED APPX 29 BREXIT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS; 09/05/2018 – PRA 1Q EPS INCL. SALE GAIN 47C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Aren’t Alleging CEO Staley Lacks Fitness as CEO; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA AND PRA ARE NOT ALLEGING THAT STALEY ACTED WITH A LACK OF INTEGRITY; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q Rev $223.2M; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – FCA PRA ALLEGING STALEY LACKS FITNESS AND PROPRIETY TO CONTINUE TO PERFORM HIS ROLE AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley is Barclays CEO

Analysts await PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. PRAA’s profit will be $16.79 million for 19.10 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by PRA Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.