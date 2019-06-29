Pettyjohn Wood & White Decreased Its Holding in American Tower Cl A (AMT) by $375,482 as Shares Rose; Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Market Value Declined While Panagora Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $768,640

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM) by 90.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 24,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,417 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79,000, down from 26,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mercantile Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 22,869 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has declined 3.36% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe AI Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management; 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 07/03/2018 MERCANTILE BANK S. AFRICA HAS ABOUT 60 INTERESTED BUYERS: FIN24; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe Al Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management Technology; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (AMT) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 1,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 10,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.45. About 2.97M shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69 million and $307.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Index (VOO) by 1,500 shares to 4,515 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $10.99 million activity. 51,203 American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $8.45 million were sold by Bartlett Thomas A. DOLAN RAYMOND P had sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19 million on Tuesday, January 22. Lara Gustavo had sold 3,050 shares worth $526,760.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 378,856 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Pinebridge LP has 0.18% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 44,586 shares. Arcadia Corp Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 400 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust has 0.35% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 340,638 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.43% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,980 shares. Winslow Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 924,407 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 27,236 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.25% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 9,054 shares. 22,610 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Lc. Harber Asset Management Ltd holds 1.43% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 25,502 shares. Art Advsr Limited Com holds 3,245 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company owns 23,677 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.77% or 337,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold MBWM shares while 30 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 8.74 million shares or 0.36% more from 8.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) for 4,235 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) or 2,012 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 925 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 16,200 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) or 238,497 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 787,815 shares in its portfolio. Northern accumulated 0% or 209,962 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 2,117 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 17,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). 2,740 were reported by Meeder Asset Incorporated. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 217,208 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM). State Street reported 327,948 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 25,523 shares to 54,258 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 145,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

