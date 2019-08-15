Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Increased Its Fedex (FDX) Stake by $1.02 Million; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Position in Illumina (ILMN) Has Lifted by $3.65 Million

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 25,237 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 19,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.66 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Okanagan: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – FedEx CEO Sees Trump’s Tariffs as Threat to U.S. Economic Growth; 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 130.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 11,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 20,830 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 9,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $8.92 during the last trading session, reaching $285.07. About 848,439 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.09% or 280,201 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp owns 0.11% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 37,800 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.37% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 27,708 shares. Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership reported 10,656 shares. Da Davidson And has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 712 shares. Aperio Gru has 75,490 shares. Los Angeles Equity Rech Incorporated has 203,431 shares. Baillie Gifford Co owns 5.43% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 15.98 million shares. Arcadia Inv Management Mi owns 285 shares. Zevin Asset Management Lc reported 833 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc reported 724 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has 0.61% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 469,332 shares. Tekla Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 3% or 237,514 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 334,900 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $79.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 101,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.