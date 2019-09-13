Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Boosted Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; Last Week Murphy Oil (MUR) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Murphy Oil Corp has $3700 highest and $2200 lowest target. $26.83’s average target is 31.46% above currents $20.41 stock price. Murphy Oil Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, September 6. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 23. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MUR in report on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $23 target in Friday, March 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $2200 target in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Sell”. See Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $24.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $30.0000 Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Capital One Rating: Overweight New Target: $37.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $24 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29 New Target: $31.5 Upgrade

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 10.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc acquired 3,032 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 32,889 shares with $6.84 million value, up from 29,857 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $254.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $232.53. About 684,226 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 256,475 shares traded. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Cont Ops EPS 97c; 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 17/05/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to rise in July – traders; 17/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Net $168.3M; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q EPS 96c; 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28

More notable recent Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Know This Before Buying Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon teams with Murphy Oil to buy deepwater blocks offshore Brazil – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Murphy Oil Corporation’s (NYSE:MUR) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold Murphy Oil Corporation shares while 87 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 143.55 million shares or 0.20% more from 143.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,418 shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc has 0% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). 19,465 are held by Profund Advisors Lc. Utah Retirement invested in 0.01% or 31,139 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). 30,519 are owned by Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership. Hsbc Public Limited has 68,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.02% or 248,584 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) or 65,643 shares. Moreover, Caymus Capital Ptnrs L P has 9.76% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 1.80 million shares. South State Corporation stated it has 11,049 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 91,360 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 13,691 shares. D E Shaw Com reported 758,652 shares stake. Phocas Fin reported 298,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an gas and oil exploration and production firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.31 billion. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 10.65 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acadia Pharma, Broadcom, CBOE, Etsy, Gap, GE, Home Depot, Loweâ€™s, Oracle, Slack and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 13, 2019.