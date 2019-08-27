Pettyjohn Wood & White Raised Abbvie (ABBV) Holding By $511,600; Last Week Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Builders FirstSource has $2100 highest and $15 lowest target. $18’s average target is -6.30% below currents $19.21 stock price. Builders FirstSource had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15 target in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, August 7 with “Neutral”. FBR Capital maintained Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. See Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: In-Line Upgrade

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $15 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $22 New Target: $18 Maintain

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) stake by 41.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc acquired 6,395 shares as Abbvie Inc. (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 21,750 shares with $1.75 million value, up from 15,355 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. now has $98.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $66.46. About 4.78 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Builders FirstSource Adds Janice Davis to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Home Depot (HD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Lumber Prices Hurt Sales – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 19th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

The stock increased 2.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.21. About 684,335 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold Builders FirstSource, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 54,342 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,269 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited reported 12,005 shares stake. American Fincl Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 150,000 shares. 77,500 are held by Pecaut And Co. Alps Advsr Inc holds 29,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P reported 3,516 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 91,113 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 2,444 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Com stated it has 202,961 shares. Missouri-based Towle & Co has invested 2.6% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 1.12 million shares. Point72 Asset Management L P owns 111,468 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 7,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The Company’s products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. It has a 9.8 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatment, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 21.88% above currents $66.46 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, August 20 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 210,440 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Co Il owns 23,034 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Grand Jean Management Inc stated it has 6,055 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 6,987 shares. Mcgowan Asset Management stated it has 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,828 shares. Paw, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.36% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,759 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 3,817 shares. Hrt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,945 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,474 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 1,161 shares. Lakeview Partners Ltd has 5,019 shares. Convergence Inv reported 68,658 shares. D L Carlson Investment Group reported 0.53% stake.