Pettyjohn Wood & White Boosted Intel (INTC) Stake; Kimball Electronics (KE)’s Sentiment Is 1

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 29.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc acquired 11,560 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 50,591 shares with $2.72 million value, up from 39,031 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $208.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 15.01M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home

Kimball Electronics (KE) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.53, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 49 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 49 decreased and sold stakes in Kimball Electronics. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 14.83 million shares, up from 14.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kimball Electronics in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 41 Increased: 26 New Position: 23.

The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 56,780 shares traded. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (KE) has declined 20.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KE News: 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS – TO PURCHASE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS ,ASSUME CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF GES FOR ABOUT $50 MLN PLUS ASSUMED LIABILITIES; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO BUY GLOBAL EQUIPMENT SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Expects to Close Deal in 1Q FY19; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement To Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 09/03/2018 Kimball Electronics Wins 2018 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics 3Q EPS 40c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimball Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KE); 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics to Buy GES Holdings for $50 Million Plus Assumed Liabilities; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys 1.4% Position in Kimball Electronics

More notable recent Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/29/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China telcos weigh sharing 5G network to cut costs, potentially hurting Huawei – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tencent e-sports stars would play better as a team – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 1% of its portfolio in Kimball Electronics, Inc. for 139,650 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 302,885 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.47% invested in the company for 368,642 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 0.26% in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 41,299 shares.

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. The company has market cap of $321.61 million. The Company’s engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services. It has a 10.51 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern National Bank has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Dallas holds 1.06% or 27,449 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 94,099 shares in its portfolio. Madison Inv owns 4,409 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 41,702 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd reported 1.07% stake. Vestor Ltd Liability Co holds 250,014 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth reported 4,459 shares. Ifrah Fin Svcs Incorporated holds 0.56% or 27,531 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Lc reported 87,290 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Keating Inv Counselors Inc owns 111,312 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 87,911 shares. Hourglass Capital Lc holds 3.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 232,860 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 83,734 shares. Moreover, Kempen Nv has 0.12% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).