Pettyjohn Wood & White Increases Position in Boeing Co (BA); Jabodon Pt Company Upped Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $594,045

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 60,267 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, up from 46,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 8.12M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO GORMAN SPEAKS IN D.C. AT INDUSTRY EVENT; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Is Maintained at Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 29/03/2018 – Tracy Morgan Brings Comedy to L.A. for “ln Stitches: A Night of Laughs” on April 27; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR QUARTER WAS 20.9%; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT COLM KELLEHER SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley doubles a program for women entrepreneurs; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $11; 19/04/2018 – Muscle Maker CEO Robert Morgan Resigned for Personal Reasons

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 1,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $386.41. About 4.14M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 11/04/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN REACTION ENGINES; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Boeing (BA) Up 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Analyst: Boeing safe on future Air Force tanker orders – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfmg Llc invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 2.31 million shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested in 0.21% or 2,035 shares. Country Club Trust Na owns 20,969 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ally reported 15,000 shares. Harvey Communications Ltd Llc invested in 700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Boston Rech & Mngmt Inc has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,571 shares. Condor Mgmt has invested 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bollard Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 2.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 178,854 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,856 shares. 108,455 are held by Ctc Limited Co. Washington Tru stated it has 105,818 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Limited Liability Co has 1,891 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Natl Pension owns 1.46 million shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust has 0.08% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 70,894 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Commerce holds 184,756 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Tn has 0.09% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 15,014 shares. Gabelli Funds holds 0.1% or 360,452 shares in its portfolio. Cap Invsts reported 3.99 million shares. Bollard Gp Lc stated it has 185,415 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% or 13,279 shares in its portfolio. Adage Cap Prtn Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.97 million shares. Orca Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,587 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. The Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.14% or 280,956 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd accumulated 113,858 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Maltese Mgmt Ltd Com owns 2.19% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 646,200 shares.