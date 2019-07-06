Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Raised Fedex (FDX) Holding; Harding Loevner LP Increased Its Holding in Cnooc LTD (CEO) by $2.26 Million as Shares Rose

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (CEO) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 12,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.53 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.18 million, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Cnooc Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $170.98. About 38,350 shares traded. CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) has declined 4.93% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CEO News: 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NATIONAL OIL COMPANIES STICK TO COST-EFFICIENCY STRATEGIES EVEN AS PRICES RECOVER; 20/03/2018 – ADRs End Largely Higher; DBV Technologies, CNOOC Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Cnooc Ltd; 20/04/2018 – CNOOC XIE: SEE CHALLENGES IN ACHIEVING 70-80B YUAN CAPEX TARGET; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC Signs Production-Sharing Contracts With Husky Oil Operations (China) Ltd; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC: Husky Shall Act as Operator During Exploration Period, Conduct Exploration Activities; 29/03/2018 – CNOOC YEAR-END RESERVES AT 4.84B BBLS; 29/03/2018 – Cnooc 2017 Net Profit Below Market Expectation of CNY30.93 Billion; 18/05/2018 – CNOOC SIGNS PRODUCTION-SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL; 02/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Cnooc Ltd. On Notice Of Agm / Material Information After Issue Of Circular

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,237 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 19,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $161.97. About 957,793 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.68M shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $88.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 1.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.