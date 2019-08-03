Pettyjohn Wood & White Lowered Position in Intl Paper Co (IP) by $401,350 as Stock Declined; Grisanti Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF)

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 55.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 88,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 248,378 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, up from 159,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 3.33 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 8,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 21,691 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 3.72 million shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: IP BID DOES FAILS TO VALUE SMURFIT INTRINSIC BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO MARK SUTTON SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Bid From International Paper Co; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 5,625 shares to 25,237 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Index (VOO) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 EPS, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.40 million for 7.86 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

