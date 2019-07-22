Pettyjohn Wood & White Lifted Fedex (FDX) Stake by $1.02 Million; Grifols S A (GRFS) Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Raised Its Position

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,237 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 19,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $167.13. About 2.07M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – Officials probe explosion at FedEx facility in Texas; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds had video of bomber long before FedEx store footage; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grifols S A (GRFS) by 252.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.82M, up from 505,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grifols S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 1.56M shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has declined 21.83% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 14/05/2018 – GRIFOLS HAS BEGUN COMMERCIALIZING ANTISERA REAGENTS IN U.S; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 10/05/2018 – BOYA BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL 300294.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH GRIFOLS S.A. TO SET UP BLOOD PLASMA STATIONS WITH INITIAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 50 MLN EUROS; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd invested in 5,511 shares. Overbrook Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 22,392 shares. Federated Pa reported 7,700 shares stake. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 8,214 were accumulated by Montag A & Associate Incorporated. Nomura stated it has 4,610 shares. Moreover, Donaldson Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Creative Planning holds 36,228 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 198,683 shares. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% stake. 748,856 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd. Underhill Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 42,690 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 84,288 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Bank & Tru has 0.06% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,788 shares. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1.28% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. The insider MERINO JOHN L sold 2,300 shares worth $419,160.