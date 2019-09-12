Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Raised Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stake; Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.46

Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc (GPRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 76 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 52 decreased and sold holdings in Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 37.47 million shares, down from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 34 Increased: 55 New Position: 21.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) stake by 28.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc acquired 1,500 shares as Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 6,817 shares with $2.01M value, up from 5,317 last quarter. Adobe Systems Inc now has $136.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $280.85. About 708,399 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $310.71’s average target is 10.63% above currents $280.85 stock price. Adobe had 25 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Stephens upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $32700 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Wedbush maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $304 target in Friday, March 15 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $300 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13. Wedbush maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The ECBâ€™s Announcement Could Boost Adobe – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assessing Whether Adobe Can Follow The Market Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Short – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea Inv Corp, Korea-based fund reported 518,103 shares. Colorado-based Centurylink Invest Mngmt has invested 0.6% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ajo LP holds 0.03% or 19,746 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Weiss Multi reported 15,000 shares stake. Wafra reported 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Victory Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). City Holding has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rampart Investment Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,962 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management has 2,561 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation holds 0.38% or 158,947 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Cls Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,598 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Company (Wy) has invested 0.33% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 454,235 shares.

Green Plains Inc. produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $423.11 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Food Ingredients; and Partnership. It currently has negative earnings. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Green Plains completes the sale of 50% of Green Plains Cattle Company for $77 Million to AGR Partners TGAM Agribusiness Fund Holdings-B LP and StepStone Atlantic Fund LP – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Policy Market – Ethanol, E-Cigs, Amazon In The News – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 EPS, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual EPS reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

Mangrove Partners holds 4.88% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. for 4.00 million shares. Bessemer Securities Llc owns 191,534 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Management Group Inc has 0.81% invested in the company for 1.46 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Capital Innovations Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Corecommodity Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,368 shares.