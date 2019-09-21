Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Increased Stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE); Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $2.60 Million

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,817 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 5,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37 million shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87M, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.20M shares traded or 50.86% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 1,437 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6.52M shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kames Cap Public Ltd Co invested in 0.67% or 84,817 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 1,448 shares. Community Savings Bank Na owns 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 200 shares. 139 are owned by Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Co. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.27% or 65,521 shares. 1,457 are held by Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability. Kornitzer Capital Ks owns 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 9,053 shares. Nordea Management holds 817,578 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assocs accumulated 22,559 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Legacy Private Tru holds 0.12% or 3,528 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt Com has 64,814 shares.

