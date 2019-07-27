Pettyjohn Wood & White Cut American Tower Cl A (AMT) Holding by $375,482 as Stock Rose; Evanson Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Facebook (FB) by $6.99 Million as Share Price Rose

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (AMT) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 1,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 10,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 42,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 487,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.24M, down from 529,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 29/03/2018 – Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 21/03/2018 – Facebook-Heavy Fund Keeps Friends Despite Controversy: ETF Watch; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s top ad exec sends a video to advertisers about fake news and other issues; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT HOUSE CMTE APRIL 11; 21/03/2018 – Techonomy CEO Says Facebook Is Truly Broken (Video); 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook investigating claim employee used job to stalk women online; 23/03/2018 – Italy prosecutor probes for any Facebook data breach; 26/03/2018 – Facebook is facing questions of its data handling following reports that research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to the personal data of more than 50 million Facebook users

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Limited Co has invested 0.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 2,369 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 4.64% or 1.55M shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp reported 27.46M shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. California-based Lpl Finance Limited Co has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia Company reported 1,121 shares stake. Front Barnett reported 26,823 shares. Fulton National Bank Na invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Groesbeck Investment Management Nj holds 1,350 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Fca Corporation Tx has invested 0.19% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.73% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth has 206 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.46% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 3,245 shares. Cohen And Steers holds 8.44M shares.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,494 shares to 56,299 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Index (VOO) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Stretch Colin sold $1.35M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,000 shares. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fundsmith Llp holds 6.37 million shares or 6.03% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Commerce Ltd Liability accumulated 146,098 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Moreover, Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership has 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 78,806 shares. Comgest Glob Investors Sas accumulated 28,100 shares. Greystone Managed Investments owns 41,943 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. 906,346 are held by International Gp. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,185 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 3.23 million shares for 6.27% of their portfolio. Maverick Capital Limited reported 0.07% stake. Wunderlich Managemnt stated it has 11,073 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,200 shares. Corvex Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Buckingham Mgmt Inc reported 33,889 shares stake. Halsey Ct holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 89,187 shares. Novare Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).