Pettyjohn Wood & White Trimmed Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding; Enstar Group LTD (ESGR)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 66 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 46 sold and decreased positions in Enstar Group LTD. The hedge funds in our database now have: 12.76 million shares, down from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Enstar Group LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 35 Increased: 52 New Position: 14.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 28.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 8,725 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 21,691 shares with $1.00 million value, down from 30,416 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $15.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 2.60M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Co Confirms Proposal to Acquire Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – WILL NOT PROCEED WITH A BINDING OFFER UNLESS IT IS RECOMMENDED BY SMURFIT KAPPA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at 2018 Vertical Research Partners Global Materials Conference; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects second bid from International Paper

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is 19.26% above currents $38.99 stock price. Int`l Paper had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, April 5 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Underweight”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of IP in report on Friday, April 5 to “Sector Perform” rating. Citigroup downgraded the shares of IP in report on Thursday, July 11 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,499 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Ltd. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 5.88M shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 256,315 shares. Gruss And Co accumulated 4,600 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% or 3,693 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Lc invested 0.16% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Advisory Service Incorporated stated it has 12,390 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 15,874 shares. Trexquant Invest LP reported 0.09% stake. Security Natl Commerce reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0.09% or 912,349 shares. Cetera Limited Com owns 5,554 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 6,732 shares. Baystate Wealth reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.41 million for 7.27 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company has market cap of $3.79 billion. It operates in four divisions: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. It has a 8.23 P/E ratio. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. holds 8.74% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited for 1.20 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 36,931 shares or 8.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nfc Investments Llc has 5.41% invested in the company for 105,399 shares. The New York-based Beck Mack & Oliver Llc has invested 4.49% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 75,231 shares.