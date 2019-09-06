Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Boosted Its Medtronic (MDT) Position; Dudley & Shanley Lifted Ametek (AME) Holding

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc. (AME) by 54.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The hedge fund held 51,849 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 33,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $89.25. About 1.42M shares traded or 17.77% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 23,673 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 19,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $108.55. About 3.28 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 202,931 shares to 317,644 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welbilt Inc. by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,681 are held by Manchester Capital Limited Liability. Johnson Grp Inc invested in 0.03% or 4,214 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 18,268 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi stated it has 1.16% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 3,624 shares. 720 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.08% or 167,156 shares. Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cooke Bieler Lp reported 1.02 million shares. Piedmont Advsr reported 0.3% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Timessquare Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.07 million shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Inc holds 0.22% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 480,164 shares. 470,586 are held by Davis R M. Penn Com Inc has 4,035 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 243 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like AMETEK, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AME) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AMETEK buys Pacific Design for $125M – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding AMETEK (NYSE:AME) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K AMETEK INC/ For: Sep 04 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 85,292 were reported by Chemung Canal Trust. Moreover, Wellington Shields Management Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 4,010 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.31% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Polen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 112,398 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Boston Prtnrs has 1.01% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 8.41 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Westend Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 390,599 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt has 0.43% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 78,783 shares. Maple Capital has invested 1.86% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp reported 124,963 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. 24,275 are held by Fort L P. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 42,533 shares. Montag A Assocs stated it has 14,766 shares.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 6 Holdings of Jeremy Grantham’s GMO – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Medtronic About to Give Intuitive Surgical a Run for Its Money? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.