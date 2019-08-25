Pettyjohn Wood & White Position in Merck & Co (MRK) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Dowling & Yahnke Holds Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 205.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 885 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,315 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, up from 430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 698,418 shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 11,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 28,403 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 39,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 07/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Approval for Mavenclad Therapy in UAE; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN A RANGE OF BETWEEN € 3.75BILLION AND € 4.0 BILLION; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO RULES OUT TAKEOVERS LARGER THAN 500 MLN EUR AS LONG AS NET DEBT ABOVE 2 TIMES ADJ EBITDA, AIM IS TO BE BELOW 2 TIMES THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SEES VARIOUS OPTIONS POSSIBLE FOR CONS HEALTH; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday – health ministry

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 8,468 shares to 34,310 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 334,104 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,494 shares to 56,299 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.