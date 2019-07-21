Pettyjohn Wood & White Holding In Fedex (FDX) Was Raised; Cullen Frost Bankers Stake in United Technologies Com (UTX) Has Cut by $660,864 as Share Price Rose

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,237 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 19,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $167.13. About 2.07M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: APD and federal investigators say packages at FedEx facilities located today connected to; 09/03/2018 Strong U.S. job growth forecast; unemployment rate seen at 4 percent; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 5,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,458 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 65,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $132.39. About 3.23M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916. $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.30 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del Com New (NYSE:DAL) by 46,723 shares to 217,923 shares, valued at $11.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 10,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

