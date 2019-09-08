Pettyjohn Wood & White Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) Has Cut by $944,540 as Stock Value Rose; Cohen & Steers Decreased Its Edison International (EIX) Holding by $3.14 Million; Stock Rose

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 51,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.96M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 2.28M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 07/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group Access Event Set By Edison for May. 14; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: UPDATED FIRE LIABILITY STANDARD NEEDED; 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT WITH SOLEIL SRL TO BUY ATTIVA; 15/03/2018 – Decommissioning Update Set for San Onofre Community Engagement Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 03/30/2018 12:34 PM; 10/04/2018 – EDISON: MAY BE HARD TO RAISE CAPITAL IF CAN’T RECOVER FIRE COST; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 03/07/2018 11:37 AM; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Rev $2.56B

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc analyzed 11,380 shares as the company's stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 28,403 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 39,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $222.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 5.95 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 67,995 shares to 294,986 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) by 3.63 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $577.02M for 11.16 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Co reported 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.02% stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 63,126 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 79,024 shares. Luminus Ltd Co stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Daiwa Gru holds 0.05% or 83,897 shares in its portfolio. Conning has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.05% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Nexus Inv Mngmt invested 0.11% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 4,000 shares stake. 21,557 are owned by Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated. Pettee Incorporated accumulated 8,173 shares. Sun Life Financial stated it has 556 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reilly Ltd accumulated 6,481 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 310 shares. Goelzer Mngmt invested in 186,650 shares or 1.47% of the stock. First Mercantile Company invested in 3,911 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mathes holds 15,917 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman reported 22,738 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Savant Capital Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,244 shares. Perkins accumulated 9,300 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc Inc holds 0.16% or 6,452 shares. Swedbank, Sweden-based fund reported 4.01M shares. Wallace Capital Mgmt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 25,874 shares. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.42% or 4,376 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Llc has invested 1.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 42.43M are owned by Natl Bank Of America Corporation De. 8,732 were accumulated by M Kraus And.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69 million and $307.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,665 shares to 23,673 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).