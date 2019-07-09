Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Lowered Stake in Kimberly (KMB) by $495,075 as Stock Price Rose; Citi Trends (CTRN) Holding Upped by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.36. About 56,485 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,900 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 17,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 710,606 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 538,757 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. 24,719 are held by Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh. Bessemer Group Inc holds 46,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Charles Schwab Invest Inc, a California-based fund reported 194,705 shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has 0.02% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 11,348 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,660 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% or 32,289 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York, New York-based fund reported 12,229 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity owns 32,440 shares. Sei Commerce, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,857 shares. 116,892 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. New York-based Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 18,366 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.38M for 20.91 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69 million and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 5,625 shares to 25,237 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Index (VOO).